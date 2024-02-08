AP assembly speaker to conduct inquiry into party defection of MLAs today

On the fourth and final day of the budget meeting in the AP Assembly, the assembly will give an approval on vote on the account budget for the period of April to July, with a proposed amount of Rs.88,215 crore.

On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker, Tammineni Sitaram would be conducting an inquiry into party defection of certain MLAs, including Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, Anam Rama Narayana Reddy, Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy, and Undavalli Sridevi.

Additionally, there will be an investigation into the defection of MLCs, with Chairman Moshen Raju personally conducting the inquiry. Notices have been given to MLCs C. Ramachandraiah and Vamsi Krishna Yadav.

