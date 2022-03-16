AP athletes bag gold medals in Kettlebell competitions

Guntur: Three athletes from Andhra Pradesh participated in three events each and bagged nine gold medals at national-level Kettlebell competition – 9th GSIF National Championship and 4th WKSF India International Trophy held in Mumbai on March 12 and 13.

AP State-level selection competition (EKFA Kettlebell Games in association with CFTA, Guntur) was conducted on December 25 last year at snap fitness Guntur, where the three athletes - Javeed Ahmed Md (Andhra team secretary and coach and participant); Dr Ch Neelima; and Md Anas - got selected for national competition

Kettlebell lifting sport started in Russia and is gaining popularity all over the world. In India, the sport has been pioneered by Parag Mhetre, who is working to develop the sport in India.

In Andhra Pradesh, Javeed Ahmed Md has done multiple kettlebell certifications and is a certified trainer for kettlebell sport.

He, in coordination with the national coaches, is working in the direction of increasing awareness about the sport and wish to see more people get trained and participate in competitions.