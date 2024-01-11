AP bags four Swach Survekshan-2023 national awards

Andhra Pradesh has achieved significant success in the Swachh Survekshan awards. The state has won four national awards and one state-level award in the Swachh Survekshan-2023, making it the number one clean city in South India.

Guntur received the second rank at the national level, followed by Greater Visakhapatnam at the fourth rank, Vijayawada at the sixth rank, and Tirupati at the eighth rank in terms of cleanliness.

Minister Adimulapu Suresh credited these achievements to the efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in developing the towns. He mentioned that the Clean AP (CLAP) program has been successful, resolving the issues faced by sanitation workers and enabling them to return to work. The minister also highlighted the resolution of the problems caused by the strike.

In addition to the Swachh Survekshan awards, the Tirupati Municipal Corporation has received the 'Safai Mitra Suraksha Sheher' award for following the best sanitation labor practices at the national level in 2022. These accolades serve as evidence that the visionary decisions made by CM Jagan have yielded positive results in Andhra Pradesh.