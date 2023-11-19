AP bags Skoch Award for e-crop system

Vijayawada: The department of agriculture, Andhra Pradesh, bagged Skoch Award (silver) for its initiative in promoting e-crop application for the year 2023. The awards were presented in a programme held at Delhi on Saturday, according to special commissioner of agriculture Ch Harikiran.



The special commissioner said that the award was presented to AP for its initiative in using digital Android technology for e-crop system to identify the farmers on field and to register crops. The e-crop details are displayed in notice boards at gram sabhas. The e-crop system will help to get crop information on a single platform.