AP Bar Council elections held smoothly

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Bar Council elections were conducted successfully on Friday under the supervision of Bezwada Bar Association President AK Basha and Election Polling Officer DP Ramakrishna.

The polling process was carried out smoothly from 10:30 am to 5 pm. Former president Chandramouli, along with senior advocates Kandula Srinivasa Rao, Bucchi Rao, Abdul Mateen, KB Sundar, Vakula, and more than 40 members, rendered their services as polling agents to ensure the orderly conduct of the elections.

Across Andhra Pradesh, there are over 40,000 registered voters. Out of 2,925 voters affiliated with Bezwada Bar Association, 2,524 exercised their franchise, reflecting a significant voter turnout. State-wide, a total of 143 candidates contested the elections, including 18 candidates from Bezwada Bar Association. Former Bar Council members Chalasana Ajay Kumar and Sunkara Rajendra Prasad were also among those, who re-contested in this election. The Association president expressed gratitude to Returning Officer DP Ramakrishna, all polling agents, and Surya Rao Pet police officials for their cooperation in ensuring peaceful and smooth conduct of the elections. BBA general secretary KV Rangarao and members of the Governing Body were also present on the occasion.