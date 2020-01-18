AP Baseball boys, girls teams selected

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Baseball Association (APBA) conducted the selection trails for the boys and girls teams at ZPHS, Nidamanuru near Vijayawada on Friday. APBA president M Achyuta Rao, general secretary Boddu Subba Rao, Nidamanuru High School headmaster B Suresh attended as guests for the selections trails.

Both the boys and girls teams will participate in 29th nationals which will be held at Ahmedabad from January 27 to 29. According to president Achyuta Rao, K Mahesh and T Srilatha has been nominated as coach and manager for girls and T Trinadh Babu and K Jayaraju nominated as coach and manager for boys teams.

Boys team: G Anand, G Gowtham, G Sunilbabu, V Praveen, T Prabhudas, P Manikanta, T Gopikrishna, G Purna Ajay, V Jayaram Teja, G Sravan Kumar, V Rajesh Naidu, J Kumara Swamy, J Chinnarao, G Harsha Vardhan, T Trinadh Babu, K Jayaraj.

Girls team: V Srilatha, M Divya, M Navya, B Nagalakshmi, T Sirichandana, G Mery, E Nandini, E Suguna, Sk Asia, V Manasa, G Visalaakshmi, K Veeraveni, Y Chinnari, Bhargavi, P Srichaitanya.