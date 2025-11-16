AP becoming ‘model state’ for women empowerment: Min

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to gender-inclusive development took centre stage on Day 2 of the CII Partnership Summit, where leaders and experts underscored the state’s efforts to empower women, girls and transgender communities through targeted policy interventions and innovation-driven initiatives.

Speaking at the session on ‘Gender-Responsive Innovation: Building Inclusive Futures,’ women and child welfare minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani said Andhra Pradesh is progressing rapidly under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, whose governance model places inclusivity at its core.

She said schemes such as Shri Sakthi are breaking traditional barriers and expanding opportunities for women across sectors. Programmes like DWCRA, she noted, have already enabled more than one lakh women to become entrepreneurs, strengthening both livelihoods and community leadership.

The minister said that as India positions itself as a global hub of opportunity, Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a model state in innovation, social empowerment and inclusive growth, drawing admiration from across the country for its transformative momentum.

Dr Rayapati Sailaja, chairperson of the AP State Women’s Commission, stressed that gender perspectives must be integrated into policies related to AI, robotics and digital technologies.

She said the government aims to raise women’s labour force participation from 45 per cent to nearly 80 per cent and expand women-led entrepreneurship. The commission, she said, can act as a bridge between women and the government by promoting work-from-home opportunities, subsidies and skills training.

Sharon Buteau, executive director of LEAD at Krea University, highlighted persistent barriers faced by women entrepreneurs—limited access to technology, weak digital literacy and lack of visibility in e-commerce. With over 70 per cent of women-owned enterprises operating without digital records, she said AI-driven tools could significantly reduce credit risk and open new opportunities.

Mihaela Gjorcheva, founder and CEO of Kinoverzum, North Macedonia, underlined the centrality of education in fostering equality and preparing women for leadership roles, digital careers and emerging industries.

The session was moderated by Murali Krishna Gannamani, chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh and CEO of Fluentgrid Ltd.