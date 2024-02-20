  • Menu
AP BJP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar thanks Railway Minister for upgradation of Donakonda Railway Station

In a significant development, the Donakonda Railway Station in Ongole Parliament, Andhra Pradesh, is set to undergo a major upgrade with an allotment...

In a significant development, the Donakonda Railway Station in Ongole Parliament, Andhra Pradesh, is set to undergo a major upgrade with an allotment of Rs. 18.30 Crores towards its development. The Railway Hospital adjacent to the Railway Station will also be zzzqupgraded as part of the "Vikasita Sankalp Bharat" initiative. On this occasion the AP BJP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar thanked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in a letter.

The decision to upgrade the railway station comes after a visit by Lanka Dinakar, AP BJP Chief Spokesperson and Political Feedback Pramukh, to Donakonda as part of the "Gaon Chalo Abhiyan" under the guidance of AP BJP President Smt. Daggubati Purandeswari. During the visit, a large number of Railway Pensioners, residents, and members of the media came forward to request stoppage of four trains at Donakonda Railway Station.

The four trains for which stoppage has been requested are:

1) 17225/17226 - Amaravathi Express

2) 18463/18464 - Prashanthi Express

3) 17211/17212 - Kondaveedu Express

4) 17215/17216 - Vijayawada-Dharmavaram Express

The decision to grant stoppage of these trains at Donakonda Railway Station has been hailed by the people and travelers in the region, who have faced inconvenience due to the lack of stoppage for these trains. The move is seen as a step towards enhancing connectivity and ensuring a smoother journey for the residents of the area.

Lanka Dinakar emphasized the importance of fulfilling the genuine request of the people for the stoppage of these trains at Donakonda Railway Station. He highlighted the significance of providing better public service in the backward region and expressed gratitude for the decision to upgrade the railway station.

The Pensioners' Association of Railways, Donakonda, has also submitted a request letter supporting the stoppage of the four trains at Donakonda Railway Station, further underscoring the importance of this development for the local community.






