AP Cabinet approves reservations for BCs in nominated posts

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved a 34 percent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in nominated positions. This decision marks a significant move towards enhancing representation for BCs in various sectors.

Additionally, the Cabinet has resolved to create policies aimed at bolstering entrepreneurs from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), BCs, and women. Key changes to the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) policy were also rubber-stamped during today's meeting, with the coalition government pledging to provide special concessions for these groups across various sectors, including electricity.

Further discussions included a proposal to regularize unobjectionable lands, as well as structures within the Gajuwaka revenue village limits in Visakhapatnam, covering areas up to a thousand yards.

Another significant topic addressed was the proposed amendment to the Pattadar Pass Book Act, with discussions aimed at ensuring more equitable land rights.

Lastly, the Cabinet endorsed the AP Knowledge Society Capacity Building initiative, setting the stage for comprehensive advancements in knowledge and skill development by 2025.