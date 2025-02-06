Live
- Aero India 2025: Traffic Advisory, Parking & Route Details for Visitors
- TFCC: Telugu Film Chamber’s Key Decision – Annual Awards to be Presented from Now On
- Congress rejects Exit Poll predictions, confident of comeback in Delhi
- Krishnagiri school rape victim gets counselling; AIADMK, BJP flay TN govt
- Hydra’s Bold Move: 300 Yards of Government Land Handed Back to Army Employee
- Class 11 student found hanging from tree in Giridih’s Navodaya school premises
- Adani Green Restricted Group 1's outlook revised to 'positive' from 'stable': Crisil
- MRF shares tank as Q3 profit drops 38 pc, firm declares Rs 3 as dividend
- Nara Bhuvaneswari Highlights Community Initiatives at Euphoria Program Announcement in Vijayawada
- Understanding the New Income Tax Slabs for FY 2025-26: Benefits & Changes Explained
Just In
AP Cabinet approves reservations for BCs in nominated posts
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved a 34 percent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in nominated positions. This decision marks a significant move towards enhancing representation for BCs in various sectors.
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved a 34 percent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in nominated positions. This decision marks a significant move towards enhancing representation for BCs in various sectors.
Additionally, the Cabinet has resolved to create policies aimed at bolstering entrepreneurs from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), BCs, and women. Key changes to the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) policy were also rubber-stamped during today's meeting, with the coalition government pledging to provide special concessions for these groups across various sectors, including electricity.
Further discussions included a proposal to regularize unobjectionable lands, as well as structures within the Gajuwaka revenue village limits in Visakhapatnam, covering areas up to a thousand yards.
Another significant topic addressed was the proposed amendment to the Pattadar Pass Book Act, with discussions aimed at ensuring more equitable land rights.
Lastly, the Cabinet endorsed the AP Knowledge Society Capacity Building initiative, setting the stage for comprehensive advancements in knowledge and skill development by 2025.