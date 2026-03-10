Milk deaths: Sharmila demands Rs. 25L ex gratia

Rajamahendravaram: APCC chief Y S Sharmila demanded that the State government provide ₹25 lakh compensation to the families of those who died in the alleged adulterated milk incident in Rajamahendravaram. On Monday, Sharmila visited the city and met victims who are undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments allegedly caused by the consumption of adulterated milk. She also consoled the families of the deceased.

Speaking to the media, she said it was extremely tragic that 11 people had died due to kidney failure, reportedly linked to the adulterated milk supply.