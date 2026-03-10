  1. Home
News

Milk deaths: Sharmila demands Rs. 25L ex gratia

  • Created On:  10 March 2026 7:11 AM IST
PCC president YS Sharmila, accompanied by CWC member Gidugu Rudra Raju and other Congress leaders, addressing the media in Rajamahendravaram on Monday

Rajamahendravaram: APCC chief Y S Sharmila demanded that the State government provide ₹25 lakh compensation to the families of those who died in the alleged adulterated milk incident in Rajamahendravaram. On Monday, Sharmila visited the city and met victims who are undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments allegedly caused by the consumption of adulterated milk. She also consoled the families of the deceased.

Speaking to the media, she said it was extremely tragic that 11 people had died due to kidney failure, reportedly linked to the adulterated milk supply.

Y. S. SharmilaAdulterated milk deathsRajamahendravaram incident₹25 lakh compensation demandKidney failure cases
