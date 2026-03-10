AP poultry farmers alerted after chicken deaths in TG

Vijayawada: Animal husbandry department issued an alert to poultry farmers following reports of large-scale chicken deaths in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana.

In a statement here on Monday, animal husbandry department director Dr T Damodar Naidu urged poultry farmers in the state, particularly those in districts bordering Telangana, to remain vigilant and strictly follow biosecurity measures to prevent any possible spread of disease.

He also directed veterinary officials and staff in border districts to maintain close surveillance over poultry farms and monitor the movement of chickens and poultry products.

Farmers have been advised to regularly observe the health condition of birds in their farms and immediately report any unusual symptoms.

Dr Naidu instructed farmers not to bring chickens, eggs or poultry products from other states without proper permission.

Poultry farm owners have also been advised to strictly implement biosecurity protocols and restrict the entry of outsiders into farms.

Farmers were further asked to immediately inform nearby veterinary officials if sudden deaths or signs of illness are noticed among birds. Dead birds should not be discarded indiscriminately but disposed of as per the guidelines of the animal husbandry department. He also stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness and carrying out regular disinfection in poultry farms.

Dr Damodar Naidu clarified that poultry farmers need not panic, but emphasised that taking preventive measures is essential to prevent the possible spread of disease.

He added that officials of the animal husbandry department are continuously monitoring the situation.