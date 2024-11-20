AP cabinet meeting begins, to Approve crucial decisions

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has begun a while ago at the Secretariat in Velagapudi. A significant agenda item includes the approval of decisions made by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) regarding investments amounting to Rs. 85,000 crores.

In addition to the investment approvals, the cabinet will address the cancellation of tenders related to various works previously awarded to contractors concerning the state's capital, Amaravati. In light of this, discussions will also focus on the issuance of new tenders for these projects.

Further items on the agenda include a resolution concerning Inam lands, as well as potential discussions surrounding a proposal for free bus travel for women. This initiative is part of the Super Six guarantees introduced by the government. Reports indicate that officials from the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) have already formulated plans to implement the free travel scheme for women.







