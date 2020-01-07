AP Cabinet meeting postponed

Amaravati: The AP Cabinet, which is supposed to be conducted today is postponed. Since the High Power Committee did not finalize any decision on the proposed three capitals, the cabinet meeting is postponed, according to the sources.

Further, the officials at the secretariat also observed that, as the tense situation is prevailing in the Amaravati villages, it would be hectic task and additional burden on the police to provide security to the IAS officials, Ministers and other dignitaries, who have to attend the cabinet meeting.

In fact, the cabinet meeting is being organized regularly on second and fourth Wednesday of the month.

The HPC held its first meeting on Tuesday. In fact, it was supposed to meet on Monday, due to non availability of the ministers in the committee, it was not conducted.

Sources added that there will be two more HPC meetings within the next ten days. After the three meetings, the HPC will finalize the strategy and will submit the same to the state government. It is expected that by January 17, the HPC would submit its final report.

On the other hand, the authorities have fixed the tentative date of the next cabinet meeting, on January 18.

If everything goes well as estimated, then the special Assembly Joint session will be conducted either on January 20 or 21 to discuss on decentralized development, three capitals and the fate of Amaravati.