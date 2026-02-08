Immersive sound healing session planned at Bengaluru cave resort this Valentine’s Day

Bengaluru: This Valentine’s Day, the celebration of love is taking a completely different form in the city – away from roses, chocolates and candlelight dinners. Instead, Bengaluru residents are being invited to experience an evening of deep relaxation and inner healing through a unique immersive Sound Healing Experience inside an exotic cave resort.

Renowned sound healers Shilpi Das and Dr. Rita Mahajan are curating a special session designed to help participants disconnect from daily stress and reconnect with themselves. The event promises to offer a calming, meditative environment where sound becomes the medium of emotional and physical restoration.

Unlike conventional wellness programs, the session is set within the tranquil ambience of a specially designed cave resort. The natural stone walls and ambient lighting create a soothing atmosphere, while the cave’s acoustics amplify the resonance of healing instruments. Organisers say this environment allows sound vibrations to travel more deeply through the body and mind, enhancing the therapeutic impact.

The healing experience will feature Tibetan singing bowls, gongs, and gentle vocal toning. These ancient sound techniques are known to calm the nervous system, reduce anxiety and help participants enter a deeply relaxed meditative state. According to the facilitators, the vibrations help shift the body from stress mode to the parasympathetic state, enabling healing on emotional, physical and energetic levels.

Participants can expect a holistic session that includes deep nervous system relaxation, release of stress, improved sleep quality and renewed energy balance. The organisers describe it as an opportunity to step away from the chaos of routine life and gift oneself an evening of self-love and inner harmony.

The event is open to individuals as well as couples. “This Valentine’s Day, choose an experience that nurtures the soul rather than just a celebration,” the organisers say. The program will conclude with a specially curated dinner, allowing guests to unwind further after the session.

With growing awareness about mental health and holistic wellbeing, such alternative healing experiences are gaining popularity in urban spaces like Bengaluru. The organisers believe the unique setting and calming sound therapy will offer participants a memorable and meaningful way to celebrate the day of love.

Registrations for the event are now open. For bookings and enquiries, interested participants can contact 63648 82689. This Valentine’s Day, the message is clear – love yourself first, and let the power of sound do the healing.