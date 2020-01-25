AP Cabinet meeting to be held on January 27 over dissolving Legislative Council

Amaravati: The AP Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Monday (January 27th) at morning 9:30 am at CM camp office in Tadepalli over dissolving Legislative Council.

On the same day, an extension of the Assembly session will also be carried out, where the leaders will be discussing and taking the final call over dissolving the Council.

Already Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made a statement regarding the issue in the Assembly on Thursday. During his speech, CM raised expression whether this Council is needed and what is the use of it.

He further said that it costs Rs 60 crore a year to run the Council sessions, which is a heavy burden as the state and proposed to discuss over the issue on Monday.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by CM YS Jagan is likely to take the decision on dissolving Legislative Council. After the Cabinet meeting, a resolution will be moved in the Assembly, and a discussion is carried out on the issue. As the government has a majority, the resolution will be automatically approved in the house. Then the passed resolution bill will be sent to the centre.

In this context, the Cabinet meeting has gained interest in state politics. After the meeting, the BAC meeting will be commenced where the members will discuss the continuation of the Assembly sessions. During the present Assembly sessions, the government has passed some key bills in the house like the capital decentralization, CRDA cancellation bill.