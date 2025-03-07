AP cabinet meeting underway, to approve several decisions

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has convened again to address 14 crucial agenda items. The meeting will see the approval of the Private Universities Amendment Bill alongside amendments to the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Bills.

Additionally, the Cabinet is expected to finalize land allocations to various institutions as part of its efforts to enhance institutional growth in the region. One of the standout initiatives on the agenda is the establishment of a digital health center in Kuppam, which aims to improve healthcare access in the area.

In a move to strengthen the medical workforce, the Cabinet will also approve the filling of 372 civil assistant surgeon positions within the medical and health department, addressing the critical need for healthcare professionals.

Moreover, the Cabinet will deliberate on key components of the 2024-29 Andhra Pradesh Tourism Policy, with plans to develop various tourist centers across the state to boost tourism and attract visitors.

Since the formation of the coalition government eight months ago, Cabinet ministers have met multiple times to deliberate and make pivotal decisions on a variety of important issues affecting the state. The upcoming meeting promises to continue this trend of proactive governance in Andhra Pradesh.



