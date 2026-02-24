AP Cabinet meets in secretariat, to discuss 55 items

The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, convened at the Secretariat to discuss and approve around 55 agenda items. Originally planned for 36 items, the agenda was extended after extensive deliberations. It is anticipated that decisions recently made by the Investment Promotion Council will be ratified, alongside several tourism projects across Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Chirala, and Sathya Sai districts, particularly within the hospitality sector.

The government is also expected to approve new initiatives in the renewable energy sector and establish a new government degree college for women in Nellore district. Key decisions are likely regarding the reorganisation of the higher education and skill development departments. Discussions may also include the establishment of a semiconductor industry in Visakhapatnam, land allotments to various institutions, and the creation of a new Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to streamline administrative arrangements. Several significant reforms are anticipated during the session.