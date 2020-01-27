AP Cabinet to meet in a short while to discuss on the abolition of Legislative Council

The Cabinet is set to hold its crucial meeting in a short while ahead of the commencement of the Legislative Assembly today. The Cabinet will reportedly discuss the repeal of the legislative council in Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, the Cabinet will also decide on the issuance of ordinances on the three capitals and repeal of CRDA.

It is learnt that the three capital bill and repeal of CRDA bill is recommended to the select committee by the legislative council chairman on Wednesday in the council. It is in this backdrop, the government of Andhra Pradesh headed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to hold a cabinet meeting to discuss the necessity of the council. The Thursday's assembly meeting discussions have also hinted about the repeal of the council.

The TDP, which is very much concerned about the council abolition has decided to keep away from the assembly. On the other hand, the speculations doing rounds that the capital bill has been sent to the select committee. However, it remains to be seen what the Cabinet would decide on the council.