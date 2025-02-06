AP cabinet to meet today, to address various issues

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is convening today at 11 am to address several issues regarding the state. Among the significant issues on the agenda is the ongoing resolution for the Panchagramas in Visakhapatnam, where the coalition government has proposed an exchange of lands with equal value.

Expectations are high that the Cabinet will approve a plan to allocate lands of comparable worth to resolve the Panchagramas issue. Additionally, the Council of Ministers is anticipated to endorse 15 major projects valued at Rs 44,776 crore, which have already gained approval from the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB). These initiatives aim to create approximately 19,580 job opportunities for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Following the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Naidu is expected to engage in a focused discussion with the ministers regarding the upcoming budget session of the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly, scheduled for the last week of this month. The agenda may also include electoral strategies for the forthcoming elections for two graduate and one teacher MLC seats in the state, alongside talks with in-charge ministers from the respective districts.

Moreover, the Cabinet may consider the formation of a special commissionerate for the Higher Education Council, aimed at strengthening the educational framework within the state.