AP cabinet to meet tomorrow set to address key issues

A crucial cabinet meeting is scheduled for tomorrow under the leadership of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The meeting is expected to approve various matters discussed by the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), as well as address the organisation of upcoming assembly sessions.

In a significant move, the government has issued orders granting cabinet status to the chairpersons of three Andhra Pradesh corporations, in addition to the chair of the Women’s Commission, the SC Commission, and the chairman of the Press Academy.

