AP CEO Mukesh Kumar visits Nellore, briefs on election preparedness
The election season is in full swing across the nation as the schedule for the general elections has been officially announced. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) who toured Nellore district on Thursday unveiled that the notification for the general elections in the state will be issued on the 18th of this month.
He stated that nominations will be accepted from 18th to the 25th of the month, with the scrutiny of candidatures scheduled for April 26. The final date for the withdrawal of nominations has been set for April 29.
During his visit to Nellore, Mukesh Kumar Meena emphasized the election preparedness in the state, stating that all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure a transparent and fair electoral process on May 13.