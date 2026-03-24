AP Chambers hails Rs 33,660 cr BHAVYA boost

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) welcomed the approval of Rs 33,660 crore Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAVYA) by the Union Cabinet, aimed at developing 100 plug-and-play industrial parks across the country with world-class infrastructure.

In a representation submitted to the Minister for Industries, Commerce & Food Processing, AP Chambers headed by President Potluri Bhaskara Rao and Executive Vice President B Raja Sekhar highlighted the immense potential of the BHAVYA scheme in accelerating industrial growth in the state.

Plug-and-play industrial parks provide ready-to-use infrastructure, including pre-built factory sheds, utilities, and pre-approved clearances, enabling industries to commence operations immediately. This significantly reduces project gestation time and eliminates delays related to approvals and construction.

Such parks are equipped with essential facilities like power, water, drainage systems, gas pipelines, optical fibre connectivity, common effluent treatment plants, and skill development centres, making them highly attractive for manufacturing industries, especially MSMEs.

Bhaskara Rao noted that Andhra Pradesh holds a strategic advantage with its long coastline, well-developed ports, and strong connectivity, positioning it as a gateway to South-East Asia. The state has already attracted investment commitments of nearly Rs 20 lakh crore, with several projects in the implementation stage.

The establishment of plug-and-play industrial parks under the BHAVYA scheme will further strengthen the industrial ecosystem by promoting ancillary and downstream industries linked to these large investments. It will also enable MSMEs to seamlessly integrate into supply chains and contribute to the growth of emerging industrial clusters.

AP Chambers has urged the state government to proactively engage with the Central Government to secure maximum support under the BHAVYA scheme and facilitate the establishment of multiple such parks across Andhra Pradesh.