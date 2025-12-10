AP Chambers to host Mega Business Expo 2025 from Dec 12

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce & Industry Federation (AP Chambers) announced that it will host the mega business expo 2025 from December 12 to 14 at SS Convention, Vijayawada, bringing together industry leaders, MSMEs, startups, innovators, investors, and public. The three-day event aims to highlight emerging business opportunities, technological advancements, entrepreneurship, and sector-specific knowledge sharing.

Addressing the media at Chambers office on Tuesday, AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao and general secretary Subba Rao Ravuri said the expo would feature over 160 stalls representing large industries, MSMEs, service providers, technology firms, and various government departments. Delegates from across Andhra Pradesh and other States are expected to participate.

They said one of the major attractions of the expo would be the power-packed seminars, where industry experts, policymakers, and domain specialists will speak on key themes such as emerging sunrise sectors, MSME competitiveness, manufacturing growth, tourism trends in Andhra Pradesh, agri value chains, food processing, infrastructure development, logistics, and women’s entrepreneurship and leadership. These sessions are designed to promote innovation, improve market access, support skill development, and create potential investment pathways, they said.

Further, they said a dedicated Startup Pavilion would offer a platform for startups to pitch their ideas, display products, connect with investors, and participate in discussions on funding, scaling strategies, and technology adoption. The expo would also feature new product launches and recognise emerging innovation across sectors, they added.

To enrich visitor experience, cultural evenings showcasing local art, music, and performances have been planned, integrating cultural vibrancy with business networking. The organisers stated that the objective of the expo is to foster business growth, encourage investment, and build a dynamic ecosystem that blends business, learning, and culture.

Vice-president B Raja Sekhar, joint secretary Gurjeet Singh Sahni, central zone women’s wing chairperson Dr Mamatha Rayapati, and board members Radhika, D Aparna, K Lakshminarayana, A Satyanarayana, B Phani Chandra, and Suma Aduri also participated in the press meet.