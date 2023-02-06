AP Child Rights Commission directs police to file cases against Child marriages

AP Child Rights Commission Chairperson Kesali Apparao has directed district SPs to file cases against those who perform child marriages in the state of Andhra Pradesh. He issued a statement to this effect on Sunday. He said that the government has recently implemented strict regulations to make the state a child marriage-free Andhra Pradesh.



It has been clarified that if anyone performs child marriage against those rules and laws, cases will be registered against them and strict action will be taken. He expressed his concern that marrying children at a young age, who have a very good future, will damage their health and weaken the youth power that contributes to the development of the country.

He said that due to child marriage, the future of children will be pushed into darkness and there is a risk of increasing maternal and child mortality rate. It is suggested that government departments should work in coordination to prevent child marriages and take cooperation of staff and volunteers of village and ward secretariats.