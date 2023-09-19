AP CID files PT warrant against Chandrababu in Fibernet scam case

Live
The Andhra Pradesh CID has filed a PT warrant against Chandrababu at the main accused in the Fibernet scam.
The Andhra Pradesh CID has filed a PT warrant against Chandrababu at the main accused in the Fibernet scam. The ACB court has accepted the petition and will proceed with the hearing.
During the SIT (Special Investigation Team) investigation, it was revealed that approximately Rs. 121 crore had been misappropriated in the Fibernet scam. In 2019, the CID registered a case against 19 individuals in connection with the scam, with Vemuri Hari Prasad identified as A1 and former MD Sambasiva Rao as A2. Vemuri Hariprasad is alleged to have close ties to Chandrababu and as a result, the CID has implicated Chandrababu in the Fibernet scam.
Furthermore, the CID conducted an investigation into Terra Soft for allegedly providing stamps illegally. It was concluded that the tender deadline had been extended by a week, which goes against the established rules and regulations.