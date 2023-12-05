AP CID produces A13 accused in skill development case in ACB Court

A crucial development has taken place in the case of the 'Skill Development Corporation' scam wherein A13 accused Chandrakant Shah was produced before the ACB court by the CID officials.

Chandrakant Shah said in front of the court that he is becoming an approver. However, the ACB court adjourned the further hearing to January 5 and stated that they will record Chandrakant Shah's statement on January 5.

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department has arrested Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case. However, Naidu was released on interim bail and later he was granted regular bail in the case.