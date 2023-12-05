Live
- Aamir Khan rescued after being stranded for 24 hrs due to Cyclone Michaung
- CBI searches 13 locations in Rs 820cr 'suspicious' transaction case
- INS Sumedha-- Mission deployed at Antsiranana, Madagascar
- Cyclone Michaung makes landfall near Bapatla, winds with speed 90 km predicted at coast
- Focus on World Cup as India, England search for answers in three-match T20I series
- Cash-for-query row: Delhi HC renotifies Mahua Moitra’s defamation case to Dec 11
- FIIs inflows strong with net buy of more than Rs 17K crore in last 8 sessions
- Saddened, but will be available to activists, says Mohd Azharuddin
- Suspense over, Revanth New CM of Telangana
- Traders advised caution for next two days as market is overheated
AP CID produces A13 accused in skill development case in ACB Court
A crucial development has taken place in the case of the 'Skill Development Corporation' scam wherein A13 accused Chandrakant Shah was produced before the ACB court by the CID officials.
Chandrakant Shah said in front of the court that he is becoming an approver. However, the ACB court adjourned the further hearing to January 5 and stated that they will record Chandrakant Shah's statement on January 5.
The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department has arrested Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case. However, Naidu was released on interim bail and later he was granted regular bail in the case.
