MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th May 2024

EC’s functioning sceptical

It is a matter of deep concern that the communal vitriol in the election campaign has reached all time low, thanks to the election commission’s silence. Why is the Election Commission of India not intervening in these matters? The people are turning unreasonably sceptical about the ability of the ECI to ensure a free and fair election. There have been many instances where it is found that the election authorities are silent in favour of some political parties. Rather, the Constitution’s guiding principle suggests that the authorities at the top of the State should serve neutral, without being biased to anyone. It should be the responsibility of the election commission to check out weather candidates selected for the constituencies are following the Model Code of Conduct.

Dimple, Kanpur Nagar

Low voter turnout lack of inertia

The lukewarm voter response in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections raises several questions about the underlying reasons for their apathy. Is the weather a deterrent, or is it disillusionment with governance, scepticism towards nominees/parties, or lack of faith in electoral procedures like Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)? Indeed, there is a pressing need to rekindle voter enthusiasm and participation in the electoral process. An initial speculation regarding low turnout often points to adverse weather conditions. The scorching heat can indeed discourage voters, especially in regions prone to extreme climates. This disenchantment can lead to voter inertia, where individuals feel disengaged from the political process altogether. Even freebies could not boost their morale and hot weather came as an excuse for election boycott.

C K Subramaniam, Navi Mumbai

Are BJP’s promises believable?

With reference to the Edit “Shah tears into Jagan; Rahul’s speech insipid” (May 6). Are BJP’s promises convincing the people of Andhra Pradesh in the face of failure to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge before God in 2014? Why BJP waited till alliance with TDP-JSP was formed for rising tone? Why this party jumped into action just a few days ahead of elections? Why has BJP supported left and right YSRCP all these five years? Why did BJP utilise maximum YSRCP MPs in Parliament for passing all the bills? Is BJP not backstabbing YSRCP now at the eleventh hour? In case YSRCP retains power again with absolutely majority, will not BJP prostrate before this party? Why BJP faltered to take action on Jagan Mohan Reddy’s alleged number of criminal and corrupt cases? All are questions raised in the minds of public. BJP must know that it has no stand in AP till date due its own default in doing justice to the State which is now thrown out from developmental activities. Hands are already burnt, now holding leaves may not yield expected results. Modi’s speech at Chilakaluripet in AP is more insipid than Rahul Gandh’s elsewhere. However, people of AP are strongly desirous of change of Government.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

The third phase

93 seats are up for grabs in the third phase of the seven-phased election, as is put in journalese. The third phase will be keenly watched for the voter turn-out and signs of which way the wind is blowing in this ‘waveless’ election. The voting in the third phase will take the election past its mid-point in terms of total constituents. In the wake of the not-so-encouraging signs in the first and second phases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realized that his ‘vikas’ pitch has lost its resonance and made hate speeches to polarize the voters along religious lines. Modi’s hate speeches have formed the spine of his election campaign. As they have fallen foul of the Model Code of Conduct, the INDIA bloc has cried foul. Alas, the Prime Minister’s hate speeches are a matter of indifference to the Election Commission! Whether the BJP wins because of his speeches or it loses despite his speeches remains to be seen. He has read what is not written in the Congress manifesto and said that the party will snatch the mangalsutra of Hindu women and hand it to Muslims, prompting the Congress to advise him to consult an eye doctor. Modi has brought the cut and thrust of political debate to a new-low and come to exemplify post-truth politics and symbolise hardcore Hindutva in all its virulence. In his speeches, Modi has conveniently omitted to mention that ‘stealing’ of wealth happens on ‘class’ lines and not on ‘religious’ lines. He has portrayed Muslims as the ‘special favourites’ of the Congress to obscure the fact that a few select billionaires like Adani and Ambani are his ‘special favourites’. Modi is now in a catch-22 situation on the question of caste. He cannot agree to a caste census because his core support base, read the upper castes, is not in favour of social justice. When he tries to project himself as a champion of Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs, without agreeing to a caste census, he betrays his duplicity. You cannot fool all the people all of the time! Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to be unconcerned about how future generations will rate him.

G.David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu