TDP smells victory as YSRCP faces internal strife

Tirupati: The Gangadhara Nellore reserved Assembly constituency is heading for an intense poll battle between the ruling YSRCP and TDP contenders K Krupa Lakshmi and Dr V M Thomas respectively. Despite being newcomers to the political arena, both candidates have ignited a spirited competition, each striving to carve out a distinct path to victory.

With a total electorate of 2,04,669, including 1,02,966 females and 1,01,697 male voters, the constituency boasts a diverse demographic landscape. The SC Mala community holds sway as the predominant group followed by Reddy, Kamma and other communities.

Established in 2008 following delimitation, Gangadhara Nellore witnessed its maiden elections in 2009, which saw Congress candidate Gummadi Kuthuhalamma clinching the seat. Subsequently, in the elections of 2014 and 2019, YSRCP nominee K Narayana Swamy emerged victorious, ascending to the position of Deputy Chief Minister and consolidating his stronghold on the constituency despite facing notable dissent.

As such, there was no TDP representation from this constituency in the three elections held so far. But the party is strongly trying for get the seat this time around. Notably, the ruling YSRCP has opted not to field Narayana Swamy, instead nominating his daughter, Kalathuru Krupa Lakshmi, probably at his behest.

TDP has fielded three different candidates in the last three elections and continuing the same trend it has introduced a fresh face this time also by choosing IVF scientist and fertility specialist Dr V M Thomas, chairman of Chennai Fertility Centre as its candidate.

Despite initial challenges in rallying party support, Thomas embarked on an extensive outreach campaign, particularly targeting SC colonies, to garner trust and support. His pledge to generate 50,000 employment opportunities through industrial development spanning 1,000 acre, coupled with the party's Super Six initiatives, has bolstered his chances.

However, the electoral landscape is not without its complexities. While the YSRCP clinched a resounding victory in 2019 with a substantial margin of 45,594 votes, it appears that the dynamics have shifted considerably in 2024. The spectre of dissension within the ruling party, coupled with the looming shadow of anti-incumbency, presents a formidable challenge for Krupa Lakshmi, potentially eroding the familial advantage conferred by her father's tenure.

Adding to the electoral intrigue is the defection of Narayana Swamy's nephew and erstwhile loyalist, Ramesh Babu Deyala, to the Congress party, citing grievances over ticket allotment.

Moreover, strained relations with the influential Reddy community, despite recent efforts at reconciliation, may further dampen Krupa Lakshmi's prospects. Still, she has been relying on his father’s legacy apart from party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s image and his Navaratnalu welfare programmes.

As the electoral battleground intensifies, effective poll management is poised to play a decisive role in determining the outcome of this closely contested race between Dr Thomas and Krupa Lakshmi.