Politics of threats no longer exist: MLA Mekapati

Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy speaking to the media at Nagulavelatur village on Sunday
Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy speaking to the media at Nagulavelatur village on Sunday

As there is nothing to criticise the YSRCP government, Opposition leaders are threatening ruling party leaders and activists while campaigning,” alleged Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy

Nellore: “As there is nothing to criticise the YSRCP government, Opposition leaders are threatening ruling party leaders and activists while campaigning,” alleged Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy. He added that now people are taking their own decisions and following those, who are developing the State and looking after public welfare.

He explained the development taken up by the government in five years and welfare schemes that would be provided in future to the people in Nagulavelatur village, Chejarla mandal on Sunday.

Later speaking with the media, Vikram Reddy informed that Nagulavelatur village was developed with Rs 16 crore and MVR Amodh scheme was launched to solve public problems, assuring that all the problems will be solved in 90 days. Alleging that Opposition candidate Anam Ramanarayana Reddy was making personal attacks on their party leaders, he questioned Anam to explain to the public what he did to Atmakur during his 10-year-tenure as MLA.

Vikram Reddy suggested to criticise the development works he did during 18 months and other development works, but not to resort to personal attacks and threaten the leaders.

