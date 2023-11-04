AP CID serves notices to Budda Venkanna over comments in judges

The CID has expedited its investigation into the case of making inappropriate comments about the judge who remanded Chandrababu in the skill scam case. Following the High Court's order, the action is being taken against those who have made such comments.

On Friday, the CID issued notices to TDP leader Buddha Venkanna in Hyderabad. The CID has decided to investigate all 23 individuals, including Buddha Venkanna and TDP MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Choudhary, who were found to have made inappropriate comments on social media about the judge.

The CID has arrested TDP leader Chandrababu in connection with a case. He has been produced in court and has been remanded in judicial custody. Unfortunately, inappropriate posts were made on social media against the judge.

A lawyer from Andhra Pradesh filed a complaint with the President regarding this matter. As a result, CS Jawahar Reddy received orders from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to take immediate action. The case was then taken to the AP High Court, which ordered an investigation into the matter. The CID has issued notices to individuals involved in the case, including Buddha Venkanna to give an explanation.