AP CID serves notices to Nara Lokesh in IRR case, asks him to attend on October 4

The CID officials have issued notices under Section 41A to Nara Lokesh, who is listed as A14 in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road alignment scam case and asked him to attend the investigation on October 4. The CID served the notices at Galla Jayadev residence in Delhi.

The CID initiated the case based on a complaint filed by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy regarding alleged land grabbing activities carried out by former government officials under the guise of the Amaravati Master Plan and Inner Ring Road Alignment Designs. The accused in the case include former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu, Minister Ponguru Narayana, Chandrababu's close associates, businessmen Lingamaneni Ramesh, Lingamaneni Venkata Surya Rajasekhar, Ramakrishna Housing Limited Director Anjani Kumar, and others. Nara Lokesh, who was a minister at the time, is also listed as the 14th accused in the case.

The High Court, which heard the anticipatory bail petition on Friday directed the CID to serve notices abd asked Lokesh to cooperate with the CID officials. The CID served notices now and it remains to be seen whether he attends the probe.