AP cleared all power purchase dues, says Spl CS (Energy)

Vijayawada: Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand said the ban imposed by the Central government on daily power purchases from Central Energy exchanges will not be applicable to Andhra Pradesh as the State cleared all dues.

He said that the AP discoms cleared dues of Rs 350 crore to Central exchanges and AP was wrongly included in the list of 13 States on which the Central government imposed ban on daily purchase of power. He clarified that there will be no power cuts in AP due to ban imposed by Ministry of Power.

The Energy Secretary in a statement here on Friday clarified that the Ministry of Power in a notification on June 3, 2022 formulated the Electricity Rules 2022 for clearance of outstanding dues including late payment surcharge (LPS) up to the date of notification. He said AP Discoms have liquidated all the generator dues up to May 30 under LPS scheme. He said AP discoms have strictly followed the LPS rules and there are no over dues pending as on date to the generators. The second installment under LPS scheme is going to be due on September 5, 2022.

The Energy Secretary said AP Discoms met a total State demand of 211 million units without any interruptions on August 18 and necessary steps have been taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the State.