AP CM Chandrababu Attends India AI Impact Summit in Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu participated in the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The conference was attended by representatives from leading global companies in the quantum and AI sectors.

During the event, the state government signed MoUs with several prominent firms, including IBM, in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Seven agreements were inked to develop skills and infrastructure in quantum and AI fields across Andhra Pradesh, aiming to establish the state as a quantum-AI hub.

The government also plans to gain national and international recognition for the Quantum Valley in Amaravati. Focus areas include training students and youth in AI and quantum technologies, integrating AI-quantum solutions into government departments, and enhancing public services through technological innovation.