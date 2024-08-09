AP CM Chandrababu Calls for Development of Tribal Communities on World Adivasi Day

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu underscored the need for the development of tribal communities during his address at the World Adivasi Day event held at Tummalapally Kalakshetra in Vijayawada. He highlighted the persistent challenges faced by tribal populations, emphasizing their socio-economic backwardness.

Citing historical figures like Alluri Sitaramaraj and Ekalavya, Naidu drew inspiration from their sacrifices and contributions to society. "Alluri Sitaramaraj fought valiantly against British rule, which motivates us to strive for progress," he stated.









The Chief Minister lauded President of India Droupadi Murmu, asserting that her journey to becoming the President of India is a testament to the potential of tribal individuals and should serve as an inspiration for many. He pointed out that India ranks second globally in terms of the tribal population, trailing only Africa. "It is my desire that tribals lead in all fields. We must focus on developing those living in remote areas," he added.



Reflecting on past governmental efforts, Naidu mentioned that the celebration of Adivasi Day was a consistent event during his tenure in the TDP government, lamenting a lack of such observance in recent years. He praised the courage, natural talent, and skills of tribal communities, noting that there are approximately 10.42 crore tribal people across the country, with about 27.39 lakh in Andhra Pradesh according to the 2011 census.

The event featured discussions aimed at furthering the empowerment of tribal populations and fostering their development.