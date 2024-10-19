Live
Just In
AP CM Chandrababu conducts Pooja for resumption of capital Amaravati works
Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has officiated the resumption of capital construction work in Amaravati by performing a ceremonial puja at Rayapudi. This marks the start of "Capital Construction 2.0" for the region.
During the inauguration, CM Naidu highlighted the progress made on the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) office, emphasizing that 80 percent of the construction has been completed. The CRDA office, which was initiated in 2018, has seven floors and was developed at an investment of Rs. 160 crores.
The recent meeting of the CRDA authority led the government giving green signal to the resumption of these crucial construction works, reaffirming its commitment to developing Amaravati into a thriving capital city.