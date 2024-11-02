CM terms Rushikonda palace’s opulence as ‘mindboggling’

Visakhapatnam : Every minute detail of Rushikonda palace will be placed in the public domain and opinions will be collected from all before arriving at a logical conclusion of converting the premises into a viable project, announced Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

After going through each block and facilities of the palace built by the Jagan government, the Chief Minister termed the opulence as ‘mind boggling’. “No political leader or a person would have dared to make such a bold decision to violate environmental norms in great lengths in order to give way to a palace to meet personal requirements like Jagan did. No wonder, the opulent bungalow was built exploiting the public money,” the Chief Minister expressed ire, underlining the need to collect people’s opinions by involving them in a debate.

Even for the tourism purpose or transforming it on the similar lines of Falaknuma Palace, the premises at Rushikonda is a pricey affair, the CM observed. “Not even in my wildest dreams, I had imagined that political leaders could indulge in such lavishness. The more you dig the YSRCP's closet, the more skeletons are coming out of it. That’s why a debate needs to be initiated wherein the public should think whether they require a political leader like Jagan in future,” the Chief Minister stressed, referring to the former CM as 'Andhra Escobar’.

Defining Rushikonda palace as unique, the CM said Jagan eyed the most unique place to utilise it for his personal needs and he should be made answerable to the people for exploiting resources as well as misusing the public funds.

It is difficult to make out what Jagan had thought about himself while building the palace as even kings would have not thought about spending so much for the lavishness the way the former CM did, the CM pointed out.

