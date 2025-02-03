  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Meets Sonu Sood; Actor Donates Four Ambulances

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Meets Sonu Sood; Actor Donates Four Ambulances
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu met popular actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood at the Secretariat today.

Amaravati : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu met popular actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood at the Secretariat today. During the meeting, Sonu Sood, through his Sood Charity Foundation, donated four ambulances to the Andhra Pradesh government to support emergency medical services in the state.

CM Chandrababu Naidu appreciated Sonu Sood’s generous contribution and acknowledged his ongoing efforts in public service. The ambulances will help enhance healthcare accessibility, especially in rural areas.

Sonu Sood has been actively involved in various humanitarian initiatives, from aiding migrant workers to supporting medical and educational needs. His latest contribution further highlights his commitment to social welfare. The meeting between Andhra Pradesh CM and Sonu Sood is about the importance of collective efforts in strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the state.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick