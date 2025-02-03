AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Meets Sonu Sood; Actor Donates Four Ambulances

Amaravati : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu met popular actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood at the Secretariat today. During the meeting, Sonu Sood, through his Sood Charity Foundation, donated four ambulances to the Andhra Pradesh government to support emergency medical services in the state.

CM Chandrababu Naidu appreciated Sonu Sood’s generous contribution and acknowledged his ongoing efforts in public service. The ambulances will help enhance healthcare accessibility, especially in rural areas.

Sonu Sood has been actively involved in various humanitarian initiatives, from aiding migrant workers to supporting medical and educational needs. His latest contribution further highlights his commitment to social welfare. The meeting between Andhra Pradesh CM and Sonu Sood is about the importance of collective efforts in strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the state.





ప్రముఖ సినీ నటుడు, సమాజ సేవకుడు శ్రీ సోనూ సూద్ గౌరవ ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ నారా చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు ను నేడు అమరావతి సచివాలయంలో కలిశారు. ‘సూద్ చారిటీ ఫౌండేషన్‌’ తరపున 4 అంబులెన్స్ లను ఆయన రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వానికి సమకూర్చారు. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/vahYJ90nW2 — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) February 3, 2025



