AP CM Chandrababu Naidu says will revamp police dept. in a month

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and other ministers on Wednesday engaged in an extensive discussion regarding the conduct of police officers and the ongoing social media campaigns by opposition.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan raised concerns over the social media approach, arguing that a lack of responsiveness to negative online campaigns is inappropriate. He highlighted complaints concerning vulgar and false posts circulating on social media, emphasizing that certain police officers appear to be handling these issues carelessly. Kalyan pointed out that many district Superintendents of Police (SPs) have failed to adequately respond to ministers' concerns, while lower-level officers such as Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Circle Inspectors (CIs) have been accused of feigning ignorance to avoid taking action.

The Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction, noting that the government's reputation is suffering due to the behavior of a few officials. CM Chandrababu Naidu voiced his frustration about the lingering issues stemming from the previous government's policies and personnel.

He assured that by consistently addressing these problems, the administration aims to streamline operations within a month. Furthermore, Naidu issued a stern warning that the government will no longer tolerate false posts on social media and that decisive action will be taken in response to such behavior.