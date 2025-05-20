Live
AP CM Chandrababu pays tribute to Tanguturi Prakasam on his death anniversary
In remembrance of the esteemed freedom fighter and first Chief Minister of Andhra State, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, numerous celebrities have come forward to honour his legacy on the occasion of his death anniversary. Among them, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu took to social media to express his tribute.
CM Naidu reflected on Pantulu's remarkable journey, stating, “I pay tribute to the famous freedom fighter and first Chief Minister of Andhra State, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, on his death anniversary. Born into a poor family, he emerged as a prominent figure in politics and became renowned as ‘Andhra Kesari’.
His courage during the anti-Simon Commission demonstration in Madras, where he bravely faced British gunfire, will forever remain in our memories. The sacrifices made by Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu are exemplary, and I extend my heartfelt tribute to him once again.”