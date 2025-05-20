AP CM Chandrababu pays tribute to Tanguturi Prakasam on his death anniversary

In remembrance of the esteemed freedom fighter and first Chief Minister of Andhra State, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, numerous celebrities have come forward to honour his legacy on the occasion of his death anniversary. Among them, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu took to social media to express his tribute.

ప్రముఖ స్వాతంత్య్ర సమర యోధుడు, ఆంధ్ర రాష్ట్ర ప్రధమ ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ టంగుటూరి ప్రకాశం పంతులు వర్ధంతి సందర్భంగా ఘన నివాళి అర్పిస్తున్నాను. నిరుపేద కుటుంబంలో పుట్టి రాజకీయాల్లో ప్రముఖ వ్యక్తిగా వెలుగొంది 'ఆంధ్రకేసరి' గా కీర్తిప్రతిష్టలు పొందిన ఆ మహనీయుడు మనందరికి స్ఫూర్తి ప్రదాత.… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 20, 2025

CM Naidu reflected on Pantulu's remarkable journey, stating, “I pay tribute to the famous freedom fighter and first Chief Minister of Andhra State, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, on his death anniversary. Born into a poor family, he emerged as a prominent figure in politics and became renowned as ‘Andhra Kesari’.

His courage during the anti-Simon Commission demonstration in Madras, where he bravely faced British gunfire, will forever remain in our memories. The sacrifices made by Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu are exemplary, and I extend my heartfelt tribute to him once again.”