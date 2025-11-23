AP CM Chandrababu praises Sathya Sai Baba deeds on centenary celebrations

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has praised the global impact of Bhagwan Sathya Sai Baba, noting that his teachings of love, discipline, and service have touched the lives of countless individuals. Naidu made these remarks during his visit to the Sathya Sai Samadhi, where he performed special pujas as part of the grand centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi.

Reflecting on Sathya Sai’s life, Naidu stated, “Bhagwan Sathya Sai incarnated for a purpose on this holy land on November 23, 1926. He dedicated 86 years to spreading the Sai doctrine, offering knowledge and guidance to the world.” He highlighted the enduring influence of Baba's teachings, which emphasised truth, dharma, peace, love, and non-violence.

Naidu elaborated on Baba's legacy, noting that the Sathya Sai Trust, established in the 1960s, continues to promote service and well-being globally. “Even in his absence, the inspiration he provided remains strong,” he affirmed. The Chief Minister declared Prasanthi Nilayam to be a significant spiritual centre, particularly as the location celebrates 75 years since its establishment.

The Sathya Sai Trust has made significant contributions, offering free education to 60,000 students across 102 schools and providing medical care to 3,000 individuals daily. Additionally, it has facilitated drinking water supply to over 30 million people in 1,600 villages across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, with significant financial investments in water and healthcare initiatives. The Trust has also expanded its reach, establishing a presence in 140 countries.

Naidu commended the involvement of 750,000 service members in the Sathya Sai International Organisation and expressed pride in the ongoing efforts to promote Baba's philosophy. He extended congratulations to fellow officials for supporting the celebrations, urging everyone to embody the ideals of the Vasudhaika Kutumbam — the unity of humanity, as espoused in Sathya Sai’s teachings.