AP CM Chandrababu Proposes Vision for Vikasit Bharat 2047 at NITI Aayog meeting

The NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting convened in New Delhi, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers from across the country to discuss the ambitious vision of Vikasit Bharat 2047. During the meeting, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu presented a detailed report highlighting the state's progress and initiatives aimed at achieving this vision, specifically under the banner of 'Swarnandhra.'

Beginning his address, Naidu condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack and commended Operation Sindoor. He shared insights into the developmental strides made under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, underscoring various parameters pivotal for the country's and state's advancement. Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the usefulness of Chandrababu's proposals for the vision of Vikasit Bharat and encouraged other states to consider these initiatives.

In his detailed presentation, Naidu outlined welfare and development programmes underway in Andhra Pradesh, emphasising the state's plans for a significant economic growth target of $2.4 trillion. He articulated the ongoing efforts toward realising a prosperous Swarnandhra and the effective utilisation of state resources. Notably, he revealed ambitious plans to transform Visakhapatnam into a globally recognised city, with the establishment of four zones designed to enhance its international appeal.

Among the highlights of his presentation were specific projects such as the Quantum Valley agreement in Amaravati and plans for a Drone City in Kurnool. Naidu detailed the integration of cutting-edge technologies, including Google AI, in the realm of digital governance and announced the forthcoming implementation of a digital passbook system for families.

In addition, he addressed significant policy changes, including the abolition of the two-child rule for local elections and the extension of maternity leave to 180 days. The Chief Minister shared that vision action plans have been established across every district and constituency, with 523 key indicators devised to measure the state's progress. He outlined governmental strategies aimed at fostering entrepreneurship, proposing the development of 175 MSME parks across the state with a model of 'one district, one park' to combat poverty by 2029.

In closing, CM Chandrababu Naidu emphasised his commitment to advancing Andhra Pradesh within an urban-rural synergy model, guiding the state towards a prosperous future. His presentation received widespread acclaim at the meeting, marking an important step towards collaborative national development.