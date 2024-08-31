AP CM Chandrababu Reviews Rain Preparedness, gives directions to officials

In light of the impending heavy rains expected to impact the state over the next three days, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducted a teleconference with key officials, including the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, district collectors, and other departmental ministers, to assess the situation and reinforce readiness.

Due to the severe weather alerts, the Chief Minister has canceled his planned visit to Orvakallu and urged all levels of government administration to remain on high alert. He emphasized that heightened vigilance during this period can significantly alleviate the hardships faced by the populace.

The Chief Minister has given crucial directions to the officials such as

- Continuous monitoring of pond conditions in coordination with the Irrigation and Revenue Departments.

- Addressing urban traffic disruptions caused by water accumulation on roads, with a focus on implementing necessary traffic diversions.

- Vigilance concerning the contamination of drinking water and food supplies, particularly in light of recent incidents of food contamination reported in Alluri district, necessitating immediate medical attention for affected individuals.

- Thorough investigation into the causes of food contamination cases and decisive action against those responsible.

- Enhancement of preparedness in the medical sector to tackle seasonal diseases, particularly in tribal areas.

- Strict enforcement to prevent individuals from crossing flooded streams and rivers for their safety.

- Encouragement for interdepartmental communication, particularly through WhatsApp groups, to ensure swift assistance to citizens.

- Implementation of advanced technologies, including drones, for effective crisis management.

- Proactive dissemination of information regarding rainfall forecasts by the Disaster Management Department, ensuring timely alerts reach residents in affected regions.

Additionally, CM Naidu emphasised on the monitoring of water levels in irrigation projects and assured that necessary funds for managing these projects would be released promptly. Employees of the Secretariat were granted flexibility in pension distribution amid the weather challenges, with the disbursement timeline adjusted due to heavy rains. Regular pension distribution will continue in unaffected areas.

Expressing sympathy and support for the victims of a tragic landslide incident in Vijayawada, the Chief Minister announced that the government would provide assistance to the families who suffered losses due to the disaster.