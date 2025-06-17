AP CM Chandrababu tasks officials for circular economy policy in AP

In a decisive move to enhance waste management in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has tasked officials with finalising a comprehensive policy on circular economy within two months. This initiative aims to establish circular economy parks in three locations across the state within the year and to incorporate advanced machinery in waste-to-energy plants.

During a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat in Amaravati, Naidu emphasised the urgent need to eliminate single-use plastics in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Rajahmundry, and 17 other corporations by October 2. He also called for the establishment of 157 reduce-reuse-recycle centres in 87 areas throughout the state.

In recognition of excellence in waste management, the Chief Minister announced the introduction of 'Swachhata' awards. Naidu directed that the backlog of accumulated waste be cleared immediately and demanded an actionable recycling and waste segregation plan within 90 days. The meeting focused on converting waste into wealth and optimising resource reuse, while also reviewing proposals from the Material Recycling Association of India regarding the establishment of Circular Economy Parks.