AP CM Chandrababu to hold CRDA meeting today, to discuss on resumption of capital works

A pivotal meeting of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) is set to take place today under the leadership of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. The primary focus of the meeting will be the resumption of construction activities in the state capital, Amaravati.

Minister Narayana has previously indicated that capital construction work is slated to resume in December, signaling a renewed commitment to the development of the region. During today's discussions, key decisions are expected to be made regarding the tender processes for various construction projects, which have been on hold.



Adding to the optimism, representatives from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) recently visited Amaravati and have agreed in principle to provide a loan of Rs. 15,000 crores for capital construction. This financial backing is anticipated to play a crucial role in the swift progression of development plans.



In addition to construction activities, the meeting is also expected to address the establishment of offices for various organizations in Amaravati, furthering the administrative setup of the capital.



As the government moves forward with these developments, stakeholders and residents alike are hopeful for a revitalized Amaravati in the near future.

