AP CM Chandrababu urges focus on crop planning to aid farmers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has called on agriculture department officials to prioritise rice cultivation and develop comprehensive cultivation plans for various crops. During his recent visit to Delhi, he engaged with Union ministers to discuss pressing issues concerning farmers. Following this, he convened a review meeting to evaluate crop production and pricing strategies.

In a session with a Cabinet sub-committee, CM Naidu ordered officials to proactively inform farmers about national and international market conditions, advising them on which crops to cultivate in order to meet demand and avoid financial losses. He highlighted the current market rates for certain crops, noting that HD Burley tobacco is fetching Rs. 12,000 per metric ton, while cocoa is priced at Rs. 500 per kilogram.

The Chief Minister mandated that companies must purchase tobacco and cocoa crops to ensure stability for farmers. Furthermore, he indicated that direct support would be extended to farmers if crop prices fall below the established support price. Discussions with the central government are anticipated to advocate for the inclusion of both HD Burley and White Burley tobacco in the Tobacco Board.

In an effort to safeguard farmers this season, CM Naidu announced a crop holiday for the HD Burley tobacco variety. He also reiterated ongoing efforts to reduce GST on pure juices, highlighting that mango juice will be provided as part of mid-day meals and TTD prasadam