AP CM Chandrababu Vows to Restore Andhra Pradesh's Brand and Governance

On the occasion of Independence Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu addressed attendees at the Indira Gandhi Stadium after hoisting the national flag. He emphasized the government's commitment to restoring the state’s reputation, which he claimed has been tarnished in the last five years.

“We are dedicated to reclaiming the freedoms our citizens have lost,” Naidu stated. He outlined the administration's focus on implementing policies beneficial to the populace, declaring, “We view welfare and development as our guiding principles.” In a bid to rejuvenate governance, the CM announced a comprehensive 100-day planning initiative to review various departments, particularly those he said were weakened under the previous administration.

Reflecting on the historical context of the region, Naidu noted that the Telugu soil had a rich legacy of resistance against British rule before 1857. He acknowledged the challenges faced during the formation of Nayandhra post-partition, claiming that, against all odds, the current government has managed to establish itself effectively with the support of the people.

Naidu highlighted the implementation of over 120 welfare schemes aimed at improving the standard of living for residents. He further proclaimed that Andhra Prades h has achieved top rankings in the Ease of Doing Business index and has attracted considerable national attention by securing investment agreements amounting to Rs. 16 lakh crore.

As the state moves forward, Naidu assured citizens that the government is focused on restoring Andhra Pradesh's status and enhancing its governance for the betterment of all.