AP CM Jagan takes a break from 'Memantha Siddam' tour

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan on Monday gave a break to the 'Memanta Siddam' bus trip which is being organised as part of the election campaign. On Monday, Jagan will hold a key meeting on the election strategy regarding Uttarandhra. Senior leaders will participate in this meeting. In this meeting, election campaign, attracting voters and other issues will be discussed.

On the other hand, preparations are being made to release the YCP manifesto on 26th of this month. It is reported that Jagan has specially focused on the design of the manifesto. It seems that comprehensive development of Uttarandhra is given priority in the manifesto. Efforts are being made to take the manifesto widely to the masses. The YCP manifesto is being drafted as a counter to the TDP-Janasena-BJP alliance.

Jagan will hold a special meeting with YCP social media wing on Tuesday. After the meeting with the social media wing, Jagan's bus trip will resume. Bus trip will continue in Vizianagaram district tomorrow. The Chief Minister will participate in the road show and public meeting.