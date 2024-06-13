AP CM Nara Chandrababu takes darshan at Tirumala, to assume charge as CM today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu visited Tirumala along with his wife Bhuvaneshwari and son Nara Lokesh to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. The family members were welcomed by Vedic scholars at the temple entrance, and they were escorted inside through a special route by the priests. Special pujas were performed for them and they received Swami's prasadam after darshan.

The family members also received a portrait of deity as a blessing before departing for the guest house. Chandrababu and his family would later leave to Renigunta airport to return to their residence in Undavalli in a special flight.

Upon reaching the state secretariat, Chandrababu will assume his responsibilities as Chief Minister today. At 4.41 in the evening, he is scheduled to sign files to implement the first five promises made in the manifesto during the election campaign.