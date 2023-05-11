AP CM secretary Duvvuri Krishna denies rumours on economic status of state

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister special secretary Duvvuri Krishna condemned the false propaganda on the economic status of the state. He expressed his anger against GV Rao for his analysis on the financial situation of Andhra Pradesh and said that the latter was doing with Western interest.



Stating that guarantee can be given to public sector organisations subject to the FRBM Act, he clarified that they are providing details on the debts of public sector organisations from time to time and opined that they are spreading false propaganda about the economic situation of AP.



He said that the a section of media is spewing venom on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's governments. Duvvuri Krishna said that GV Rao making allegations on the lines of Telugu Desam Party.