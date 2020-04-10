AP CM YS Jagan conducts review over premature rains in the state, directs officials' to compensate the farmers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday held a review with top officials on premature rains and crop loss in the state. The Chief Minister directed the officials to register the crop loss details immediately. The officials were ordered to pay for the damages to the farmers and take action on a war footing. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed district collectors to pay compensation to those who died in boat accidents in the last 24 hours.

The meeting was attended by Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana, CS Neelam Sahni, DGP Gautam Sawang and Chief Secretary of Health. Untimely rains have plagued the farmers at the time of harvesting as hundreds of acres of crops were damaged and the farmers are expressing their concern.

On the other hand, CM Jagan said that the medical services at the four Corona critical care hospitals in the state are getting better. He expressed confidence that the situation in the state is currently under control and that normalcy will come in the coming days. CM Jagan also praised the doctors and paramedical staff working harder and better in the present difficult situation. He said the number of cases has increased in the state due to their arrival from Delhi.